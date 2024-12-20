Controversy Over Rugby Football Union's Executive Bonuses

The governing body of England's rugby, the Rugby Football Union (RFU), finds itself in turmoil as Chairman Tom Ilube announces his resignation. This decision follows the revelation of significant bonuses awarded to CEO Bill Sweeney and other top executives.

Despite the organization facing a record operating loss, Sweeney received a total payout of 1.1 million pounds in the last accounting year. This has sparked criticism and led the RFU Council to initiate an immediate review to examine the payments and the circumstances surrounding them.

The scrutiny comes at a critical time for the RFU, as it grapples with both financial challenges and an accountability crisis that has caught the attention of stakeholders and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)