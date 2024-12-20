Left Menu

Apple Halts iCloud Backups for Older iOS Devices

Apple ends iCloud backup support for devices running on iOS 8 or earlier, effective this week. Users must update to iOS 9 or newer for iCloud functionality, or manually back up to a Mac or Windows PC. This move aligns with Apple's strategy to modernize cloud services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:10 IST
Apple Halts iCloud Backups for Older iOS Devices
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal move reflecting Apple's ongoing modernization efforts, the tech giant has officially ceased iCloud backup support for iPhones and iPads operating on iOS 8 or earlier. This decision, long anticipated and recently confirmed by MacRumours, took effect this week, marking a significant step in Apple's strategy to streamline its cloud services.

The change indicates that devices running these older operating systems can no longer utilize iCloud for creating backups. Additionally, Apple has deleted any existing iCloud backups of these older devices. Despite this shift, the data and applications stored locally on the devices remain intact, the company assures.

Apple recommends that users with affected devices either upgrade to iOS 9 or newer versions or manually back up their data to a Mac or Windows PC. The transition to iOS 9 introduced CloudKit for iCloud backups, phasing out the outdated backup system, but users unable to update must continue with manual backups to ensure data preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024