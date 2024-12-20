Apple Halts iCloud Backups for Older iOS Devices

In a pivotal move reflecting Apple's ongoing modernization efforts, the tech giant has officially ceased iCloud backup support for iPhones and iPads operating on iOS 8 or earlier. This decision, long anticipated and recently confirmed by MacRumours, took effect this week, marking a significant step in Apple's strategy to streamline its cloud services.

The change indicates that devices running these older operating systems can no longer utilize iCloud for creating backups. Additionally, Apple has deleted any existing iCloud backups of these older devices. Despite this shift, the data and applications stored locally on the devices remain intact, the company assures.

Apple recommends that users with affected devices either upgrade to iOS 9 or newer versions or manually back up their data to a Mac or Windows PC. The transition to iOS 9 introduced CloudKit for iCloud backups, phasing out the outdated backup system, but users unable to update must continue with manual backups to ensure data preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)