TRAI Recommends Additional Spectrum for Indian Railways to Enhance Safety and Security Systems

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its recommendations on the assignment of an additional 5 MHz of paired spectrum in the 700 MHz band to Indian Railways, aimed at enhancing safety and security applications. This move aligns with Indian Railways' vision of leveraging advanced communication technologies to ensure passenger safety and seamless operations.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) sought TRAI’s input following a request from Indian Railways for additional spectrum to strengthen its safety and security systems. The request included a proposal to assign 5 MHz of spectrum free of cost in the 700 MHz band. TRAI was tasked with evaluating the feasibility of this assignment and considering spectrum-sharing possibilities between Indian Railways and other stakeholders like the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and Metro rail networks.

TRAI issued a consultation paper in February 2024 to seek public comments, receiving inputs from eight stakeholders and counter-comments from three stakeholders. An open house discussion was held virtually in May 2024. Salient Recommendations

Additional Spectrum Allocation:

Indian Railways should be assigned an additional 5 MHz (paired) spectrum in the 700 MHz band for captive use along railway tracks, complementing the previously allocated 5 MHz in the same band.

Field Trials for RAN Sharing:

TRAI reiterated its earlier recommendation for field trials on Radio Access Network (RAN) sharing through Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) involving Indian Railways and NCRTC. The trials, supervised by DoT, will assess the feasibility of RAN sharing in overlapping areas among Indian Railways, NCRTC, RRTS, and Metro networks.

Spectrum Sharing Conditions:

If RAN sharing is deemed feasible, Indian Railways must implement the system in overlapping areas with NCRTC and other networks, governed by DoT’s guidelines.

Spectrum Harmonization:

A contiguous block of 10 MHz should be assigned to Indian Railways, while an adjacent 5 MHz block should be allocated to NCRTC, RRTS, and Metro networks. This allocation must minimize disruptions to existing networks.

Spectrum Charges:

Royalty charges and license fees for spectrum assigned to Indian Railways and other networks should follow DoT’s prescribed formula for captive use.

Strategic Implications

The recommendations aim to bolster Indian Railways' communication capabilities, enabling real-time monitoring and enhanced control systems to improve passenger safety. Additionally, harmonizing spectrum allocation will optimize utilization while promoting interoperability between different rail networks.

TRAI's approach ensures that the spectrum is efficiently utilized, with an emphasis on collaborative use and minimizing wastage. The focus on RAN sharing trials reflects the authority’s commitment to leveraging technology for cost-effective solutions in public infrastructure.

Next Steps

DoT is expected to expedite decision-making on spectrum allocation and conduct the recommended field trials. Upon successful implementation, Indian Railways will be equipped with advanced communication infrastructure, setting a precedent for integrating cutting-edge technology in transportation safety.

The complete recommendations can be accessed on TRAI's official website (www.trai.gov.in). For further clarification, stakeholders can reach out to Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing), TRAI, at +91-11-20907758.

This move marks a significant step forward in modernizing India’s railway communication systems, contributing to the nation’s digital and safety infrastructure goals.