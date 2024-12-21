Chinese Astronauts Set Spacewalk Record, Elevating Beijing's Cosmic Ambitions

Two Chinese astronauts accomplished a world-record spacewalk this week, lasting over nine hours, as confirmed by China's Manned Space Agency. This achievement underscores Beijing's rapidly advancing space initiatives.

Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong carried out the historic spacewalk from the Tiangong space station, exceeding the previous record set by NASA in 2001. Their tasks included installing debris protection on the station's exterior.

China's ambitious space projects continue to progress, with its recent milestones placing it competitively alongside the U.S., including a Mars rover landing and lunar sample retrieval. China aims to land astronauts on the moon by 2030, mirroring efforts by NASA's Artemis program.

(With inputs from agencies.)