Courtroom Clash: Arm vs. Qualcomm Verdict

A jury delivered a mixed verdict in the lawsuit between Arm Holdings and Qualcomm. The verdict favored Qualcomm, stating its central processor chips were properly licensed. This outcome led to a 1.9% drop in Arm's shares and a 2.3% rise for Qualcomm.

Updated: 21-12-2024 02:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 02:54 IST
Courtroom Clash: Arm vs. Qualcomm Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A highly anticipated lawsuit between industry giants Arm Holdings and Qualcomm concluded with a jury's mixed verdict on Friday. The court found in favor of Qualcomm on a critical issue, determining that the company had appropriately licensed its central processor chips.

The legal decision had immediate financial repercussions. Shares of Arm Holdings experienced a decline, closing down 1.9% in after-hours trading following the news.

In contrast, Qualcomm's stock saw a positive boost, increasing by 2.3% after the court's ruling was made public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

