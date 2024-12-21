Courtroom Clash: Arm vs. Qualcomm Verdict
A jury delivered a mixed verdict in the lawsuit between Arm Holdings and Qualcomm. The verdict favored Qualcomm, stating its central processor chips were properly licensed. This outcome led to a 1.9% drop in Arm's shares and a 2.3% rise for Qualcomm.
A highly anticipated lawsuit between industry giants Arm Holdings and Qualcomm concluded with a jury's mixed verdict on Friday. The court found in favor of Qualcomm on a critical issue, determining that the company had appropriately licensed its central processor chips.
The legal decision had immediate financial repercussions. Shares of Arm Holdings experienced a decline, closing down 1.9% in after-hours trading following the news.
In contrast, Qualcomm's stock saw a positive boost, increasing by 2.3% after the court's ruling was made public.
