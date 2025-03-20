Left Menu

UK Stocks Stumble as Bank of England Holds Steady on Rates

The Bank of England maintained interest rates at 4.5%, prompting a dip in UK stocks. The FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, while the FTSE 250 dropped 0.2%. Concerns about global economic uncertainties and the dismissal of immediate rate cuts contributed to the market's downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:06 IST
UK Stocks Stumble as Bank of England Holds Steady on Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of England's decision to maintain the interest rate at 4.5% has impacted UK stocks negatively. The FTSE 100 index fell by 0.3%, and the FTSE 250 decreased by 0.2%. The central bank cautioned against assumptions of imminent rate cuts amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.

The Monetary Policy Committee showed a strong consensus with just one member voting for a rate cut, reflecting concerns over escalating global trade tensions initiated by the United States. The central bank's cautious stance stems from slowed economic growth paired with persistent inflation pressures.

Market reactions included a 1.5% drop in rate-sensitive UK bank stocks and a report from 3i Group, whose stocks fell 5.2% due to sales issues. The market further reacted to Investec's forecast for disappointing annual profits, which led to a 3.8% dip in its share price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025