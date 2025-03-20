UK Stocks Stumble as Bank of England Holds Steady on Rates

The Bank of England's decision to maintain the interest rate at 4.5% has impacted UK stocks negatively. The FTSE 100 index fell by 0.3%, and the FTSE 250 decreased by 0.2%. The central bank cautioned against assumptions of imminent rate cuts amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.

The Monetary Policy Committee showed a strong consensus with just one member voting for a rate cut, reflecting concerns over escalating global trade tensions initiated by the United States. The central bank's cautious stance stems from slowed economic growth paired with persistent inflation pressures.

Market reactions included a 1.5% drop in rate-sensitive UK bank stocks and a report from 3i Group, whose stocks fell 5.2% due to sales issues. The market further reacted to Investec's forecast for disappointing annual profits, which led to a 3.8% dip in its share price.

