ISRO's SpaDeX Mission: India's Leap into Space Docking Technology

ISRO has moved its SpaDeX mission's launch vehicle to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's first launch pad. The mission aims to demonstrate in-space docking technology using two small spacecraft. This will support India's future space endeavors, like missions to the Moon and building the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's space exploration took a significant step forward as ISRO announced the integration and relocation of the launch vehicle for the SpaDeX mission to the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The mission seeks to showcase the technology crucial for docking and undocking spacecraft in orbit, a leap forward for India's ambitious space objectives, such as Moon missions and constructing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Following the successful launch of PSLV-C59, ISRO Chairman S Somanath confirmed that PSLV-C60 will undertake the SpaDeX mission in December, aiming to achieve remarkable advancements in in-space docking technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

