ISRO's SpaDeX Mission: India's Leap into Space Docking Technology

India's space exploration took a significant step forward as ISRO announced the integration and relocation of the launch vehicle for the SpaDeX mission to the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The mission seeks to showcase the technology crucial for docking and undocking spacecraft in orbit, a leap forward for India's ambitious space objectives, such as Moon missions and constructing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Following the successful launch of PSLV-C59, ISRO Chairman S Somanath confirmed that PSLV-C60 will undertake the SpaDeX mission in December, aiming to achieve remarkable advancements in in-space docking technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)