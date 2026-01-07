Left Menu

India's Stellar Ambition: Moon Mission by 2040

India unveils plans to land astronauts on the Moon by 2040, revealed former ISRO chief A S Kiran Kumar. The roadmap includes a follow-on Chandrayaan mission and collaboration with Japan. The initiatives promise opportunities for academia and industry, enhancing India's commitment to space exploration for societal benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:24 IST
India is on course to achieve a significant milestone in space exploration by 2040, with ambitions to land astronauts on the Moon, according to former ISRO chief A S Kiran Kumar. Speaking at the 5th Astronomical Society of India Symposium, Kumar highlighted the country's strategic roadmap for its space program.

In conversation with the media at the event held on the PRL campus, Kumar elaborated on future missions, including a collaborative project with Japan involving a lander and rover. He emphasized the importance of targeting the Moon's South Polar region for further research and exploration.

The symposium showcased India's commitment to space technology for societal benefits, lauding Dr. Vikram Sarabhai's pioneering efforts in utilizing space technologies for communication and weather monitoring. The event united leading scientists, engineers, and industry professionals to discuss advancements in optics, astronomy, and space science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

