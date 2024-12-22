Left Menu

Record Spacewalk and New Amazon Species: Science Breakthroughs

This week's science news highlights two major events: Chinese astronauts completed a record nine-hour spacewalk at the Tiangong space station, surpassing NASA's previous record. Meanwhile, in Peru's Amazon, scientists discovered 27 new species, including an 'amphibious mouse,' showcasing significant biodiversity findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant achievement for China's space program, two astronauts have completed a record-breaking spacewalk of over nine hours, as announced by China's Manned Space Agency. This milestone took place outside the Tiangong space station and surpassed the previous record set by NASA.

Meanwhile, a remarkable discovery in Peru's Amazon has caught the attention of the global scientific community. An 'amphibious mouse' and 26 other new species were found during a 2022 expedition spearheaded by Conservation International.

The revelations include a diversity of creatures such as a spiny mouse and various species of fish, amphibians, and butterflies, indicating Peru's rich and unexplored biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

