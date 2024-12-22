Record Spacewalk and New Amazon Species: Science Breakthroughs

In a significant achievement for China's space program, two astronauts have completed a record-breaking spacewalk of over nine hours, as announced by China's Manned Space Agency. This milestone took place outside the Tiangong space station and surpassed the previous record set by NASA.

Meanwhile, a remarkable discovery in Peru's Amazon has caught the attention of the global scientific community. An 'amphibious mouse' and 26 other new species were found during a 2022 expedition spearheaded by Conservation International.

The revelations include a diversity of creatures such as a spiny mouse and various species of fish, amphibians, and butterflies, indicating Peru's rich and unexplored biodiversity.

