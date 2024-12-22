ISRO's Cutting-Edge POEM-4 Mission: Space Experiments Ready for Launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch its ambitious POEM-4 Mission, a part of the PSLV-C60 launch, featuring groundbreaking experiments in space.

Among these is a plant growth trial involving cowpeas and spinach in microgravity environments, with parallel tests on Earth for comparative insights.

Additionally, innovative technologies such as debris-capturing robotic arms and green propulsion systems will be trialed, showcasing Indian advancements in space research.

(With inputs from agencies.)