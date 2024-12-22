Left Menu

ISRO's Cutting-Edge POEM-4 Mission: Space Experiments Ready for Launch

The POEM-4 Mission, part of ISRO's PSLV-C60 launch, plans to test diverse experiments in space, including plant growth, debris capture, and green propulsion systems. These experiments, conducted in collaboration with universities and start-ups, aim to advance India's capability in space docking, debris management, and satellite monitoring technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:45 IST
ISRO's Cutting-Edge POEM-4 Mission: Space Experiments Ready for Launch
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch its ambitious POEM-4 Mission, a part of the PSLV-C60 launch, featuring groundbreaking experiments in space.

Among these is a plant growth trial involving cowpeas and spinach in microgravity environments, with parallel tests on Earth for comparative insights.

Additionally, innovative technologies such as debris-capturing robotic arms and green propulsion systems will be trialed, showcasing Indian advancements in space research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024