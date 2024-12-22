ISRO's Cutting-Edge POEM-4 Mission: Space Experiments Ready for Launch
The POEM-4 Mission, part of ISRO's PSLV-C60 launch, plans to test diverse experiments in space, including plant growth, debris capture, and green propulsion systems. These experiments, conducted in collaboration with universities and start-ups, aim to advance India's capability in space docking, debris management, and satellite monitoring technologies.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch its ambitious POEM-4 Mission, a part of the PSLV-C60 launch, featuring groundbreaking experiments in space.
Among these is a plant growth trial involving cowpeas and spinach in microgravity environments, with parallel tests on Earth for comparative insights.
Additionally, innovative technologies such as debris-capturing robotic arms and green propulsion systems will be trialed, showcasing Indian advancements in space research.
