AI-Generated Reviews: Navigating the New Frontier in Online Feedback

The advent of generative AI tools for creating detailed online reviews with minimal effort has thrust consumers, businesses, and watchdogs into unknown territory, as reported by experts and research groups.

Fraudulent reviews have been a persistent issue on consumer sites like Amazon and Yelp, often orchestrated by businesses seeking false accolades through fake review brokers. However, AI-powered tools, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, are now enabling faster and larger-scale production of deceptive reviews, exacerbating the problem, especially during peak shopping periods.

Many companies, such as Amazon and Yelp, are responding with new policies and advanced detection systems, seeking to balance the legitimate use of AI for genuine reviews with the need to eradicate fraud. The Federal Trade Commission has also taken steps to regulate this space, pursuing legal action against companies providing AI tools that facilitate fake reviews.

