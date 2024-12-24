Left Menu

CATL Launches Revolutionary 'Bedrock' EV Chassis Promising Safety and Efficiency

China's CATL unveils a new electric vehicle chassis, 'Bedrock', promising high safety and cutting production time. It's designed to withstand a 120 kph impact without fire risk. Aimed at premium car manufacturers, it accelerates development, with Chinese brand Avatr poised to debut models using this platform.

China's CATL, a leading global electric vehicle battery maker, launched a groundbreaking chassis called 'Bedrock'. Known for its robust design, the chassis can endure a 120-kph frontal impact without catching fire or exploding, fundamentally emphasizing safety as a major feature.

This innovative chassis integrates a battery capable of lasting approximately 1,000 km on a single charge and significantly cuts vehicle production time to 12-18 months, down from the traditional timeline of 36 months. CATL targets premium car makers with this EV platform, seeking to accelerate development and decrease costs.

The Chinese EV brand Avatr, a collaboration between CATL, Changan Auto, and Huawei, will be the first to roll out models utilizing the Bedrock chassis. CATL's ambition to expand within the EV industry includes exploring micro power grids and battery swapping services, while maintaining their significant global market share of 37% in EV batteries.

