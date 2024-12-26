Airtel Faces Momentary Outage in Indian Cities

Airtel, the second-largest telecom provider in India, faced connectivity disruptions in multiple cities on Thursday, as reported by Downdetector. Despite widespread outage reports from places like Delhi and Mumbai, company sources clarified that only Ahmedabad experienced a 30-minute disruption due to a fiber optic issue.

The outage tracker Downdetector recorded increased complaint volumes around 11 am, which later decreased. These complaints primarily revolved around total blackouts, accounting for 42% of the issues, and lack of signal at 32%.

No immediate response was issued by Airtel regarding the situation, though internal sources emphasized that outside of Ahmedabad, the network remained stable nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)