Telecom Titans Grapple with 5G Rollout Amidst Rising Competition from Satellite Services

India's private telecom sector is bracing for a turbulent 2024. With the launch of next-generation 5G services, operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are facing hurdles in investment recovery due to subscriber losses from mid-year tariff hikes. Despite pouring Rs 70,200 crore into 5G infrastructure, they collectively lost 2.6 crore subscribers.

Adding to their woes is increasing competition from satellite broadband entities such as Elon Musk's Starlink. Private telcos criticize the government's decision to allocate spectrum to satellite services without an auction, fearing it will cannibalize their data business. Political tensions flare as this decision is likened to the infamous 2G spectrum scandal.

As they navigate these challenges, industry insiders stress the importance of maintaining customer experience while pursuing tariff rationalization. Although the telecoms prepare for significant investment to sustain the growing digital economy, they face additional challenges from equipment theft and fraud calls leveraging 5G networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)