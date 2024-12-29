Left Menu

Salt Typhoon Cyberattack Uncovered: U.S. Telecoms Confirm Security Breach

The Salt Typhoon cyberespionage operation linked to China targeted AT&T and Verizon's systems. Despite few compromised cases and no ongoing threats, both companies continue collaborations with authorities for security. The attack reportedly affected numerous telecoms, raising concerns about Chinese infiltration and prompting calls for enhanced U.S. network security.

Updated: 29-12-2024 12:10 IST
AT&T and Verizon have publicly acknowledged the Salt Typhoon cyberespionage attack, revealing their systems were targeted by Chinese operatives. However, they assure that their U.S. networks currently show no nation-state actor activity, following extensive security measures and collaboration with law enforcement and government officials.

An external cybersecurity firm confirmed the containment of the breach, while AT&T continues monitoring its networks to safeguard customer data. Simultaneously, Verizon reported the successful containment of the incident after considerable effort, although the attack had gained significant unauthorized access to various telecommunications networks.

The Salt Typhoon breach has intensified concerns about Chinese cyber threats, particularly after revelations of targeting individuals tied to major U.S. political campaigns. The incident underscores the necessity for stronger cybersecurity measures, highlighting vulnerabilities within the country's communication infrastructure as discussed by political figures and security agencies.

