Court Order Shields Russian Refinery Images Amid Drone Attacks

A Russian court has ordered Yandex to restrict access to maps and images of a major oil refinery following repeated Ukrainian drone attacks. The decision aims to protect Russia's defense capabilities by obscuring sensitive information. Yandex was previously contacted directly by the refinery to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian court has mandated Yandex, the country's leading internet service provider, to conceal maps and photos of a significant oil refinery. This decision follows a series of Ukrainian drone attacks, as reported by TASS.

Yandex, commonly known as 'Russia's Google', manages extensive digital services like mapping, translation, and more. The Moscow court's directive requires Yandex to remove detailed images and information about the refinery's infrastructure from its platforms, including Yandex Maps, TASS noted.

While the specific refinery in question remains unidentified, it has reportedly faced multiple drone strikes in 2024. These attacks are part of Ukraine's strategic retaliation against Russia's ongoing military actions since February 2022. The court decision is open to appeal, and Yandex has chosen not to comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

