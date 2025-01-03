Revolutionizing Next-Gen Mobility: Tata Elxsi Teams Up with Qualcomm

In a pioneering move, Tata Elxsi and Qualcomm Technologies have announced plans to collaborate on advancing the Software-defined Vehicle (SDV) landscape, focusing on next-generation mobility.

This strategic collaboration will leverage Qualcomm's Snapdragon automotive platform to accelerate SDV development. Tata Elxsi intends to utilize Snapdragon Digital Chassis Virtual System-on-chips (VSoCs) to transform the research and development phase, expediting software advancement and validation processes for automotive innovation.

As part of this initiative, Tata Elxsi will present its AVENIR SDV suite, integrated with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. The demonstration will highlight a cloud-native, virtualized approach to automotive software, aiming to provide automakers and tier-1 suppliers with efficient solutions for diverse vehicle segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)