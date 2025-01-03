Left Menu

Revolutionizing Next-Gen Mobility: Tata Elxsi Teams Up with Qualcomm

Tata Elxsi partners with Qualcomm Technologies to enhance next-gen mobility using Software-defined Vehicle (SDV) technology. Leveraging Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform, they plan to advance SDV development, aiming to revolutionize software R&D. A demonstration is set for CES 2025, showcasing a cloud-native virtual ECU platform with Snapdragon SoCs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, Tata Elxsi and Qualcomm Technologies have announced plans to collaborate on advancing the Software-defined Vehicle (SDV) landscape, focusing on next-generation mobility.

This strategic collaboration will leverage Qualcomm's Snapdragon automotive platform to accelerate SDV development. Tata Elxsi intends to utilize Snapdragon Digital Chassis Virtual System-on-chips (VSoCs) to transform the research and development phase, expediting software advancement and validation processes for automotive innovation.

As part of this initiative, Tata Elxsi will present its AVENIR SDV suite, integrated with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. The demonstration will highlight a cloud-native, virtualized approach to automotive software, aiming to provide automakers and tier-1 suppliers with efficient solutions for diverse vehicle segments.

