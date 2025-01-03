EV Industry Shifts Gears: A New Era Without Subsidies
The Indian EV sector is set to thrive without subsidies, with industry leaders agreeing on self-sustaining growth models. Efforts focus on developing battery charging infrastructure and enhancing consumer awareness. The government seeks to facilitate rather than dictate the industry’s direction, emphasizing innovation and choice.
- Country:
- India
In a major shift for the electric vehicle sector, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that industry leaders unanimously agreed to operate without subsidies once the current scheme concludes. This pivotal decision underscores the sector's confidence in self-sustaining growth models.
Business stakeholders and government officials convened to discuss battery charging and swapping infrastructures, echoing the sentiment of a matured industry ready to innovate independently. The government plans to install over 10,000 public charging stations under its FAME-II scheme.
Industry pioneers including Tata and Mercedes-Benz attended, supporting the focus on consumer choices and innovative business models. The meeting also highlighted ongoing commitments to infrastructure development, safety standards, and increased public awareness of electric mobility's advantages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SignOff Semiconductors Expands to Penang: Pioneering Innovation in Semiconductor Design
India's MedTech Revolution: Bridging Health and Innovation
Revolutionizing Tennis: United Cup Embraces Innovation
IIT Delhi, DRDO Propel India's Defense Tech with Landmark Innovations
Global Convergence at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Engineering Success and Innovation