EV Industry Shifts Gears: A New Era Without Subsidies

In a major shift for the electric vehicle sector, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that industry leaders unanimously agreed to operate without subsidies once the current scheme concludes. This pivotal decision underscores the sector's confidence in self-sustaining growth models.

Business stakeholders and government officials convened to discuss battery charging and swapping infrastructures, echoing the sentiment of a matured industry ready to innovate independently. The government plans to install over 10,000 public charging stations under its FAME-II scheme.

Industry pioneers including Tata and Mercedes-Benz attended, supporting the focus on consumer choices and innovative business models. The meeting also highlighted ongoing commitments to infrastructure development, safety standards, and increased public awareness of electric mobility's advantages.

