U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Chinese Tech Firm Over Cybersecurity Concerns

The United States has announced new cybersecurity sanctions against Integrity Technology Group, a Chinese company linked to a major hacking group. The company is accused of acting on behalf of Chinese security agencies, a claim China denies, calling the accusations baseless and without merit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:16 IST
On Friday, the United States government unveiled fresh cybersecurity sanctions targeting Integrity Technology Group, a Beijing-based technology firm. According to a posting on the Treasury Department's website, this action comes amid ongoing concerns over cybersecurity threats posed by the company.

Western officials have previously linked Integrity Technology Group to a prominent Chinese hacking collective known as 'Flax Typhoon.' During a cybersecurity conference last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray asserted that the company masqueraded as an IT firm but secretly gathered intelligence and executed reconnaissance missions for Chinese government security agencies.

In response to these accusations, Chinese officials have criticized the U.S., accusing it and its allies of making unjustified and baseless claims against China. The tension highlights the broader geopolitical struggle surrounding cybersecurity and information warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

