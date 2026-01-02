Foiled ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Attack Averted by FBI in North Carolina
The FBI successfully thwarted a potential ISIS-inspired attack targeting New Year's Eve celebrations in North Carolina. FBI Director Kash Patel revealed the operation's success via a social media post, and further information is expected to be disclosed during an upcoming press conference.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced on Friday that it intercepted a planned ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina, aiming for New Year's Eve celebrations, according to social media reports.
FBI Director Kash Patel shared updates on social platform X, confirming the successful prevention of the potential threat.
A press conference is slated for 11:30 EST (4:30 GMT) to provide more details regarding the operation.
