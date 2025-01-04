Ukraine's Drone Defence Triumphs: 34 Russian Drones Downed

In a remarkable display of air defense capabilities, Ukraine announced on Saturday that it had intercepted and downed 34 of the 81 drones launched by Russia overnight.

The Ukrainian air force further disclosed that 47 of the Russian drones were redirected or 'lost', thanks to Ukraine's strategic application of electronic warfare.

This development underscores Ukraine's evolving defense strategies amidst ongoing tensions with Russia, highlighting the significant role of electronic countermeasures in modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)