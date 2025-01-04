Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Defence Triumphs: 34 Russian Drones Downed

Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 34 out of 81 drones launched by Russia overnight. The Ukrainian air force revealed that 47 drones were misdirected, attributing this to the use of electronic warfare tactics to reroute Russian drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:42 IST
Ukraine's Drone Defence Triumphs: 34 Russian Drones Downed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a remarkable display of air defense capabilities, Ukraine announced on Saturday that it had intercepted and downed 34 of the 81 drones launched by Russia overnight.

The Ukrainian air force further disclosed that 47 of the Russian drones were redirected or 'lost', thanks to Ukraine's strategic application of electronic warfare.

This development underscores Ukraine's evolving defense strategies amidst ongoing tensions with Russia, highlighting the significant role of electronic countermeasures in modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025