Ukraine Repels Drone Attack: 43 of 55 Intercepted

Ukraine's air defense system successfully intercepted 43 of the 55 drones launched by Russia in an attack targeting northern, southern, and central regions of the country. The air force announced this on Sunday morning.

The statement, posted on Telegram, revealed the operation's partial success, but it did not specify the whereabouts or the impact of the 12 drones that eluded interception.

This ongoing conflict underscores the persistent tensions between the neighboring countries as both engage in high-stakes aerial maneuvers reflecting broader geopolitical strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)