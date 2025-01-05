Left Menu

TRAI Revolutionizes Consumer Consent with DLT Initiative

TRAI is launching a pilot to digitize consumer consents via distributed ledger technology, aiming to curb spam and improve telecom regulations. Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti emphasized consumer choice, and detailed plans for IT system revamps, spectrum recommendations, and stricter spam regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:52 IST
TRAI Revolutionizes Consumer Consent with DLT Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) plans to digitize consumer consents through a pilot program using distributed ledger technology, set to launch this month, to combat spam and enforce tighter regulations. The initiative will involve digitizing paper-based permissions and verifying current consents while providing consumers the option to opt-out.

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti stated that the regulator is committed to safeguarding consumer interests while allowing them the freedom to choose the services they wish to pay for. As part of a broader strategy, TRAI will overhaul its IT systems with help from consultants Deloitte.

Future priorities include recommendations on satellite communications spectrum, network authorizations, and stricter spam control measures. The regulator also plans to release recommendations for the auction of specific spectrum bands and a consultation paper on backhaul spectrum by March this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025