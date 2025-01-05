TRAI Revolutionizes Consumer Consent with DLT Initiative

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) plans to digitize consumer consents through a pilot program using distributed ledger technology, set to launch this month, to combat spam and enforce tighter regulations. The initiative will involve digitizing paper-based permissions and verifying current consents while providing consumers the option to opt-out.

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti stated that the regulator is committed to safeguarding consumer interests while allowing them the freedom to choose the services they wish to pay for. As part of a broader strategy, TRAI will overhaul its IT systems with help from consultants Deloitte.

Future priorities include recommendations on satellite communications spectrum, network authorizations, and stricter spam control measures. The regulator also plans to release recommendations for the auction of specific spectrum bands and a consultation paper on backhaul spectrum by March this year.

