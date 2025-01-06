Left Menu

TikTok's Future Hangs in Balance: Supreme Court to Hear Arguments

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding a law signed by President Biden that may result in a TikTok ban. This could disrupt TikTok's usage, affect its 7,000 U.S. employees, and impact advertisers and small businesses relying on the platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The future of TikTok in the U.S. is uncertain as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments regarding a law mandating the app's sale or banning due to national security concerns. Originating from President Joe Biden's administration, the law targets TikTok's connection to its China-based owner, ByteDance.

If the January 19th deadline passes without a divestment, users won't be able to download or update TikTok, potentially causing disruption for the company's 170 million U.S. users. Small businesses that thrive on TikTok's platform, like August, could face increased marketing costs as a result.

To cope with the potential ban, some users are exploring the use of VPNs, while others, including TikTok's 7,000 employees, are grappling with the uncertainty of their future. Advertisers remain hopeful, banking on the app's popularity to persist despite the pending legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

