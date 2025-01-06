US Defense Department Targets Chinese Tech Giants

The United States Defense Department has intensified its scrutiny on Chinese technology firms by expanding its blacklist to include notable companies such as Tencent Holdings and CATL. This move is part of ongoing efforts to curb the influence of businesses allegedly aligned with China's military interests.

In a document released on Monday, U.S. officials named several additional firms, including Changxin Memory Technologies Inc (CXMT), Quectel Wireless, and Autel. These companies, leading in various sectors like gaming, social media, and drone manufacturing, are seen as key players in China's tech ecosystem.

The decision to list these companies highlights the complex and contentious tech rivalry between the United States and China. It reflects broader concerns over national security and technology dominance in the digital era.

(With inputs from agencies.)