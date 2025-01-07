Oben Electric Charges Ahead with Rs 50 Crore Funding Boost

Electric bike manufacturer Oben Electric has announced a successful funding round, raising an impressive Rs 50 crore. The round saw participation from several entities, including Ambis Holding US, Kuberan Ventures, and the Karimjee Group, alongside other existing investors.

According to a company statement, the newly acquired funds will be directed towards expanding Oben's distribution network. The company aims to establish over 100 showrooms and Oben Care service centres in 50 cities by the fiscal year 2026.

Furthermore, Oben Electric plans to leverage the capital to broaden its current lineup of electric bikes, strengthening its market presence and diversifying its product range.

(With inputs from agencies.)