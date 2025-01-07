Left Menu

Oben Electric Charges Ahead with Rs 50 Crore Funding Boost

Electric bike manufacturer Oben Electric has secured Rs 50 crore in a new funding round. Investors like Ambis Holding US, Kuberan Ventures, and Karimjee Group among others participated. With the funds, Oben plans to expand its distribution network to over 100 showrooms in 50 cities by FY26 and enhance its product offerings.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Electric bike manufacturer Oben Electric has announced a successful funding round, raising an impressive Rs 50 crore. The round saw participation from several entities, including Ambis Holding US, Kuberan Ventures, and the Karimjee Group, alongside other existing investors.

According to a company statement, the newly acquired funds will be directed towards expanding Oben's distribution network. The company aims to establish over 100 showrooms and Oben Care service centres in 50 cities by the fiscal year 2026.

Furthermore, Oben Electric plans to leverage the capital to broaden its current lineup of electric bikes, strengthening its market presence and diversifying its product range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

