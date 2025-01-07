Trump and Sajwani's Ambitious $20B Data Center Investment

In a significant development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declared on Tuesday a new $20 billion investment aimed at constructing data centers nationwide.

This announcement was made during a news conference at Trump's Palm Beach residence, identifying Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, the chairman of DAMAC Properties, as the influential investor.

The strategic initiative comes as technology giants compete to establish data centers critical for advancing AI applications like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini, with global data center investments expected to surpass $250 billion by 2030.

