Left Menu

Trump and Sajwani's Ambitious $20B Data Center Investment

Donald Trump announced a $20 billion investment by Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani to build data centers in the U.S. The move aligns with the tech industry's race to enhance AI capabilities. Global spending on data centers is projected to exceed $250 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:17 IST
Trump and Sajwani's Ambitious $20B Data Center Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declared on Tuesday a new $20 billion investment aimed at constructing data centers nationwide.

This announcement was made during a news conference at Trump's Palm Beach residence, identifying Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, the chairman of DAMAC Properties, as the influential investor.

The strategic initiative comes as technology giants compete to establish data centers critical for advancing AI applications like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini, with global data center investments expected to surpass $250 billion by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025