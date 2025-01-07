Left Menu

NHTSA Investigates Tesla's 'Actually Smart Summon' Amid Safety Concerns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating 2.6 million Tesla vehicles over crashes involving the "Actually Smart Summon" feature. The feature lets users move cars remotely. The probe examines the feature's maximum speed, smartphone control, and performance. Tesla's previous recall addressed Autopilot concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:20 IST
NHTSA Investigates Tesla's 'Actually Smart Summon' Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated a probe into 2.6 million Tesla vehicles in the United States. This inquiry follows reports of accidents linked to the 'Actually Smart Summon' feature, which allows users to remotely maneuver their cars using a smartphone application.

Launched in September, 'Actually Smart Summon' enables vehicles to move towards the owner or a chosen location. However, NHTSA has received reports of crashes, citing insufficient reaction times for users to avert collisions. The investigation will determine whether a recall is necessary.

The probe covers several Tesla models and examines parameters including maximum speed, connectivity issues, and use on public roads. Tesla, amid heightened scrutiny over its driver-assistance systems, did not respond to comments on the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025