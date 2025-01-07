NHTSA Investigates Tesla's 'Actually Smart Summon' Amid Safety Concerns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated a probe into 2.6 million Tesla vehicles in the United States. This inquiry follows reports of accidents linked to the 'Actually Smart Summon' feature, which allows users to remotely maneuver their cars using a smartphone application.

Launched in September, 'Actually Smart Summon' enables vehicles to move towards the owner or a chosen location. However, NHTSA has received reports of crashes, citing insufficient reaction times for users to avert collisions. The investigation will determine whether a recall is necessary.

The probe covers several Tesla models and examines parameters including maximum speed, connectivity issues, and use on public roads. Tesla, amid heightened scrutiny over its driver-assistance systems, did not respond to comments on the ongoing investigation.

