V. Narayanan: Leading India Towards the Stars

India has appointed V. Narayanan as the new head of ISRO. This change marks a new phase in India's ambitious journey to become a space superpower. At the same time, India delayed a highly anticipated space docking experiment, citing the need for additional ground simulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:28 IST
In a significant move for its burgeoning space endeavors, India has announced V. Narayanan as the new chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The decision, disclosed by the government on Tuesday, underscores India's aspirations to assert a formidable presence as a global space superpower.

Narayanan succeeds S. Somanath, who earned commendations for making ISRO more accessible and fostering engagement with the younger generation. The leadership transition comes at a pivotal time as India seeks to expand its role and influence in the international space community.

Concurrently, ISRO has postponed a much-awaited space docking experiment aimed at making India the fourth nation in the world to complete this critical maneuver for future deep space missions. The space agency cited the need for further validation through ground simulations after identifying an abort scenario, but refrained from providing additional details at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

