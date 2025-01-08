V. Narayanan Takes Charge: Leading ISRO Towards a New Space Era
India appoints rocket scientist V. Narayanan as the new head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Known for his precise approach and past successes, Narayanan aims to propel India towards becoming a space superpower. Plans include establishing a space station by 2035 and an Indian lunar mission by 2040.
India has appointed prominent rocket scientist V. Narayanan as the new head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a pivotal role as the nation strives to solidify its position as a space superpower. Narayanan, known for his methodical and disciplined approach, succeeds S. Somanath, who led the agency since 2022.
Colleagues remember Narayanan as a mild-mannered yet firm scientist renowned for his productivity and commitment. While Somanath's tenure brought a more approachable image to ISRO, Narayanan's track record of successful missions makes him a fitting successor. Once operational by January 14, Narayanan will begin a two-year term, overseeing projects such as India's plan to establish a space station by 2035 and prepare for a manned lunar mission by 2040.
Amidst a rapidly growing global commercial space market, expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, the Indian government sees its $8 billion share as having the potential to soar to $44 billion within a decade. The agency is also prioritizing collaboration with the private sector, a step aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a profitable space odyssey.
(With inputs from agencies.)