V. Narayanan Takes Charge: Leading ISRO Towards a New Space Era

India has appointed prominent rocket scientist V. Narayanan as the new head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a pivotal role as the nation strives to solidify its position as a space superpower. Narayanan, known for his methodical and disciplined approach, succeeds S. Somanath, who led the agency since 2022.

Colleagues remember Narayanan as a mild-mannered yet firm scientist renowned for his productivity and commitment. While Somanath's tenure brought a more approachable image to ISRO, Narayanan's track record of successful missions makes him a fitting successor. Once operational by January 14, Narayanan will begin a two-year term, overseeing projects such as India's plan to establish a space station by 2035 and prepare for a manned lunar mission by 2040.

Amidst a rapidly growing global commercial space market, expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, the Indian government sees its $8 billion share as having the potential to soar to $44 billion within a decade. The agency is also prioritizing collaboration with the private sector, a step aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a profitable space odyssey.

(With inputs from agencies.)