Left Menu

MSI Unveils Next-Gen Laptops With NVIDIA RTX 50 Series at CES 2025

MSI introduces its latest laptop lineup at CES 2025, featuring NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs and Intel, AMD processors. The new releases include the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth and AI-enhanced Stealth series. Innovations like advanced cooling and AI technologies aim to improve user experience and performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:53 IST
MSI Unveils Next-Gen Laptops With NVIDIA RTX 50 Series at CES 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At CES 2025, MSI, the leading gaming brand, showcased its cutting-edge laptop lineup powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, Intel Core Ultra Series 2, and AMD Ryzen processors. This announcement highlighted models including the exclusive Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth, blending rich design with Norse mythology and next-level gaming performance.

The newly revamped laptop series, including Titan, Raider, and Vector, are designed for ultimate performance. With AI capabilities integrated into the Stealth series featuring AMD Ryzen AI 300 series CPUs, MSI continues its streak of innovation, catering to users seeking exceptional gaming and AI-optimized laptops.

The brand introduces a novel cooling system and Super RAID 5 to boost storage performance, offering read speeds up to 18,000MB/s. These enhancements position MSI as a strong performer in the tech industry, ready to meet the evolving demands of gamers and professionals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025