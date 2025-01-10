MSI Unveils Next-Gen Laptops With NVIDIA RTX 50 Series at CES 2025

At CES 2025, MSI, the leading gaming brand, showcased its cutting-edge laptop lineup powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, Intel Core Ultra Series 2, and AMD Ryzen processors. This announcement highlighted models including the exclusive Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth, blending rich design with Norse mythology and next-level gaming performance.

The newly revamped laptop series, including Titan, Raider, and Vector, are designed for ultimate performance. With AI capabilities integrated into the Stealth series featuring AMD Ryzen AI 300 series CPUs, MSI continues its streak of innovation, catering to users seeking exceptional gaming and AI-optimized laptops.

The brand introduces a novel cooling system and Super RAID 5 to boost storage performance, offering read speeds up to 18,000MB/s. These enhancements position MSI as a strong performer in the tech industry, ready to meet the evolving demands of gamers and professionals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)