New Glenn's Launch: Setback for Bezos' Space Ambitions

In a setback for Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, the company shelved the debut launch of its New Glenn rocket owing to several anomalies detected during the countdown.

The delay pushes back Blue Origin's efforts to compete against Elon Musk's SpaceX in the lucrative satellite launch sector.

The New Glenn rocket, towering 30 stories high, was poised for lift-off at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, only to be pulled back after being fueled with methane and liquid oxygen.

(With inputs from agencies.)