New Glenn's Launch: Setback for Bezos' Space Ambitions

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin postponed the debut launch of its New Glenn rocket due to anomalies during the countdown, delaying its competition with SpaceX in the satellite market. The launch was set at Cape Canaveral, aiming to establish New Glenn's place in the commercial space industry.

Updated: 13-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:25 IST
In a setback for Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, the company shelved the debut launch of its New Glenn rocket owing to several anomalies detected during the countdown.

The delay pushes back Blue Origin's efforts to compete against Elon Musk's SpaceX in the lucrative satellite launch sector.

The New Glenn rocket, towering 30 stories high, was poised for lift-off at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, only to be pulled back after being fueled with methane and liquid oxygen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

