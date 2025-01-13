Tech-Savvy Force Urged to Shield India's Digital Infrastructure

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for the establishment of a tech-savvy force capable of protecting India's digital infrastructure, including banks and stock markets, from growing technological misuse.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Raksha University's fourth convocation, Sitharaman indicated that technology could be manipulated by vested interests, emphasizing the importance of digital security for India's continued growth.

She lauded the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in supporting strategic defense initiatives, which have transformed India from a major arms importer to a significant exporter, contributing to bolstering the nation's economic and sovereign rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)