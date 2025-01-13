Left Menu

Tech-Savvy Force Urged to Shield India's Digital Infrastructure

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stresses the need for a technologically adept workforce to safeguard India’s digital infrastructure, such as banks and stock markets, amidst rising technological misuse. She highlights the importance of RRU graduates in enhancing internal security and notes India’s significant growth in defense exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for the establishment of a tech-savvy force capable of protecting India's digital infrastructure, including banks and stock markets, from growing technological misuse.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Raksha University's fourth convocation, Sitharaman indicated that technology could be manipulated by vested interests, emphasizing the importance of digital security for India's continued growth.

She lauded the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in supporting strategic defense initiatives, which have transformed India from a major arms importer to a significant exporter, contributing to bolstering the nation's economic and sovereign rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

