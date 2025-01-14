Left Menu

Indonesia to Enforce Minimum Age Law for Social Media Use

Indonesia is planning to introduce a regulation setting a minimum age for social media users. This initiative aims to safeguard children in the digital realm, according to Communications Minister Meutya Hafid. The specific age limit has not yet been determined, as discussions are ongoing.

Indonesia is set to introduce a new regulation establishing a minimum age requirement for social media users, as a protective measure for children online.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Indonesian government, is part of broader efforts to ensure safer digital experiences for the country's youth.

While Communications Minister Meutya Hafid confirmed the plan, the specific age threshold remains under discussion, reflecting the government's cautious approach to implementing the policy.

