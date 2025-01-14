Indonesia to Enforce Minimum Age Law for Social Media Use
Indonesia is planning to introduce a regulation setting a minimum age for social media users. This initiative aims to safeguard children in the digital realm, according to Communications Minister Meutya Hafid. The specific age limit has not yet been determined, as discussions are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia is set to introduce a new regulation establishing a minimum age requirement for social media users, as a protective measure for children online.
This initiative, spearheaded by the Indonesian government, is part of broader efforts to ensure safer digital experiences for the country's youth.
While Communications Minister Meutya Hafid confirmed the plan, the specific age threshold remains under discussion, reflecting the government's cautious approach to implementing the policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement