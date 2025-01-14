Brazil Challenges Meta's New Hate Speech Policy

Brazil's government has voiced serious concerns over Meta Platforms' recent changes to its hate speech policy, insisting that the amendments do not align with Brazilian legislation.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, reduced curbs on discussions about sensitive topics like immigration and gender identity, while discontinuing its fact-checking program in the U.S. This prompted President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to demand a detailed explanation from the social media giant.

The company responded that the modifications to the fact-checking policy were currently limited to the U.S. and that changes to community standards were confined to hate speech. Brazil's solicitor general's office argues that these updates still compromise compliance with national laws and fundamental rights protection, prompting a planned public hearing to address the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)