Race to the Moon: Firefly and ispace Launch Lunar Landers

Texas-based Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander, along with the Resilience lander from Japan's ispace, embarked on a lunar mission aboard a SpaceX rocket on Wednesday. This event was broadcasted via a live stream by the company.

More than an hour post-launch, the two landers are set to be deployed separately into space. They will head to the moon in the forthcoming months, according to statements from Firefly and ispace.

This mission comes as another key development in the global race to explore the lunar surface, highlighting the growing interest and competition in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)