Race to the Moon: Firefly and ispace Launch Lunar Landers

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander and ispace's Resilience lander were launched to the moon aboard a SpaceX rocket. The mission marks a significant step in the global competition to explore the lunar surface as both landers are set to deploy independently in the coming months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Texas-based Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander, along with the Resilience lander from Japan's ispace, embarked on a lunar mission aboard a SpaceX rocket on Wednesday. This event was broadcasted via a live stream by the company.

More than an hour post-launch, the two landers are set to be deployed separately into space. They will head to the moon in the forthcoming months, according to statements from Firefly and ispace.

This mission comes as another key development in the global race to explore the lunar surface, highlighting the growing interest and competition in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

