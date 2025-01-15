Left Menu

Mumbai Start-up's Green Propulsion System Revolutionizes Space Missions

Manastu Space, a Mumbai-based start-up, successfully tested its eco-friendly propulsion system, sparking a successful maneuver of the PSLV Orbital Experiment Module in orbit. This marks a significant step toward sustainable space travel, replacing carcinogenic propellants with green fuels. The technology is now ready for commercialization.

Updated: 15-01-2025 15:22 IST
  • India

Mumbai-based start-up Manastu Space has made waves in the space industry by successfully testing its home-built green propulsion system. This innovative technology prompted a remarkable somersault of the PSLV Orbital Experiment Module, or POEM, currently orbiting Earth at 350 kilometers altitude, carrying 24 distinct payloads.

The impressive maneuver over Port Blair took place on Monday afternoon, powered by the Vyom-2U thrusters, which fired continuously for over 120 seconds, achieving an angular velocity of 1.5 degrees per second. Developed by a team of IIT-Bombay alumni, these thrusters hold the potential to revolutionize spacecraft navigation by replacing carcinogenic propellants with green fuel.

Now ready for commercialization, Manastu Space's technology signals a pivotal moment for sustainable space exploration, having completed extensive space testing and achieving TRL-8, an indicator of its maturity and reliability for long-duration missions.

