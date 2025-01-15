Left Menu

L&T Technology Services Celebrates Strong Q3 Results Amid Strategic Expansion

L&T Technology Services Limited reported solid Q3 results, highlighting a 3.1% QoQ revenue growth and a 0.9% net profit increase. The company made significant strides in technology and sustainability sectors, expanded its software platforms, and enhanced AI capabilities, positioning itself strongly for future market opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:21 IST
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), an engineering and technology services giant, announced robust Q3 financial outcomes for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company achieved a revenue of Rs. 2,653 crore, marking a 3.1% quarter-over-quarter growth, while net profit rose by 0.9% to Rs. 322 crore.

The positive results were driven by strong performance in both technology and sustainability sectors. Notably, LTTS secured eight large deals, expanded its capabilities in AI-led innovations, and inaugurated the NVIDIA AI Experience Zone, boosting its service offerings in mobility and technology sectors.

Looking ahead, LTTS plans further investments in its newly formed Software & Platforms segment to advance its position in retail, fintech, and healthcare markets. With an impressive portfolio of 1,448 filed patents, LTTS continues to push boundaries in engineering and digital services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

