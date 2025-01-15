L&T Technology Services Celebrates Strong Q3 Results Amid Strategic Expansion

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), an engineering and technology services giant, announced robust Q3 financial outcomes for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company achieved a revenue of Rs. 2,653 crore, marking a 3.1% quarter-over-quarter growth, while net profit rose by 0.9% to Rs. 322 crore.

The positive results were driven by strong performance in both technology and sustainability sectors. Notably, LTTS secured eight large deals, expanded its capabilities in AI-led innovations, and inaugurated the NVIDIA AI Experience Zone, boosting its service offerings in mobility and technology sectors.

Looking ahead, LTTS plans further investments in its newly formed Software & Platforms segment to advance its position in retail, fintech, and healthcare markets. With an impressive portfolio of 1,448 filed patents, LTTS continues to push boundaries in engineering and digital services.

