Left Menu

U.S. Expands Trade Restrictions on Chinese Chipmakers

President Joe Biden's administration has expanded its restricted trade list to include over two dozen Chinese entities, citing national security concerns. The additions include companies linked to Huawei and restrictions on the export of advanced AI chips to China. Notably, Sophgo was identified due to its association with Huawei's AI projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:03 IST
U.S. Expands Trade Restrictions on Chinese Chipmakers

The Biden administration took a significant step on Wednesday by adding more than two dozen Chinese entities to its restricted trade list. The move targets a company linked to a chip illegally used in a Huawei processor produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. among others.

Included in the list are Sophgo and other China-based companies, along with two firms from Singapore. These companies now face barriers to receiving goods or technology exports without a license, which is commonly denied. The list has been expanded in a bid to protect U.S. national security.

The expansion of these trade restrictions comes alongside new U.S. rules to limit access to advanced computing semiconductors in China. These actions are a continuation of efforts to prevent technological advances that could bolster China's military capabilities and were reported following exclusive revelations by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025