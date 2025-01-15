U.S. Expands Trade Restrictions on Chinese Chipmakers

The Biden administration took a significant step on Wednesday by adding more than two dozen Chinese entities to its restricted trade list. The move targets a company linked to a chip illegally used in a Huawei processor produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. among others.

Included in the list are Sophgo and other China-based companies, along with two firms from Singapore. These companies now face barriers to receiving goods or technology exports without a license, which is commonly denied. The list has been expanded in a bid to protect U.S. national security.

The expansion of these trade restrictions comes alongside new U.S. rules to limit access to advanced computing semiconductors in China. These actions are a continuation of efforts to prevent technological advances that could bolster China's military capabilities and were reported following exclusive revelations by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)