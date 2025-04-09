RBI Governor Hints at Further Rate Cuts Amid Shift to Accommodative Stance

In a significant policy shift, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra has signaled additional rate cuts following a change in the central bank's monetary stance from 'neutral' to 'accommodative'. This decision is expected to lead to lower EMIs for consumers.

The announcement came after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, where Malhotra clarified that the change in stance is a strategic move indicating potential rate cuts, depending on future economic developments. It should not be directly linked to liquidity conditions in the market.

The move reflects improved liquidity conditions, with the system now experiencing a surplus. Governor Malhotra assured that the RBI would continue to ensure sufficient liquidity in the financial system while remaining vigilant to evolving market conditions.

