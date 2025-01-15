Left Menu

SpaceX's Dual Lunar Launch: A Leap for Private Moon Missions

SpaceX has launched a pair of lunar landers for U.S. and Japanese companies aiming to expand business on the moon. Texas-based Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost will arrive first, conducting NASA experiments. Tokyo-based ispace, with a rover aboard, will land later, testing potential resources for future exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:30 IST
In a bold move aimed at expanding private involvement in lunar exploration, SpaceX successfully launched dual lunar landers on Wednesday. These landers, representing U.S. and Japanese interests, aim to spearhead future moon-related business ventures.

Taking off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre under the cover of night, the two spacecraft are using separate trajectories for their months-long journeys to the moon. Tokyo-based ispace experienced a setback two years ago when its first lander crashed, but this second attempt carries a rover equipped to gather lunar samples and explore potential resources for future missions.

Simultaneously, Texas-based Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander is undertaking an ambitious mission for NASA, featuring ten distinct experiments. As global interest in lunar exploration surges, both missions highlight the increasing role of private companies in space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

