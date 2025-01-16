Left Menu

CDNetworks Unveils Next-Gen Gaming Solutions at ICE 2025

CDNetworks will showcase its latest gaming solutions at ICE 2025 in Barcelona. The company focuses on delivering seamless, secure, high-performance gaming experiences globally, addressing the challenges of cyberattacks and ensuring real-time performance and security. Key offerings include Gaming Shield, AI-Powered DDoS Protection, and Ultra-low Latency Streaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:56 IST
CDNetworks, a leading network in Asia-Pacific for edge service delivery, is set to exhibit its cutting-edge gaming solutions at ICE 2025, scheduled from January 20 to 22 in Barcelona, Spain. The company aims to demonstrate how its solutions facilitate seamless, secure, and high-performance gaming experiences globally.

As the gaming industry evolves rapidly, the frequency and complexity of cyberattacks are increasing. CDNetworks is positioning itself as a leader in countering these threats, offering an array of solutions that ensure both security and performance.

Highlights of CDNetworks' gaming solutions include the Gaming Shield for network hijacking prevention, AI-Powered DDoS Protection for defense against distributed denial-of-service attacks, and Ultra-low Latency Streaming to support various gaming use cases. Their extensive global network infrastructure further enhances the delivery of their services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

