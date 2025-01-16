ISRO's SpaDeX Mission: India's Historic Space Docking Success

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) executed a successful satellite docking as part of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) on Thursday. The agency announced that satellite control post-docking, as a single entity, was achieved and it marks a prestigious milestone for India.

This triumph places India fourth in the world to reach such expertise, joining the ranks of the US, Russia, and China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO scientists online, praising this significant accomplishment by stating it positions India for ambitious future space missions.

ISRO's mission began with the launch of the PSLV C60 rocket on December 30, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. It carried two 220 kg satellites into a 475-kilometer orbit. This mission serves as a cost-effective demonstrator for in-space docking, crucial for multifaceted mission objectives.

