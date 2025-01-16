Left Menu

Revolutionizing Content Creation: The Rise of Mix3D.ai's No-Code Platform

Mix3D.ai, a Bengaluru-based firm, is transforming the immersive content industry with its AI-powered, no-code 3D Content Creator Platform. With tools like Mix3D.studio, the platform democratizes content creation, empowering corporate educators and training companies to produce immersive 3D, VR, and MR content without technical barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:25 IST
In a bold move to redefine the immersive content industry, Bengaluru-based Mix3D.ai introduces its pioneering AI-powered, no-code 3D Content Creator Platform. This innovative tool is set to transform how content creators engage with audiences, providing unprecedented ease and creativity.

Mix3D.ai's vision is particularly impactful for corporate educators and training companies. By deploying Mix3D.studio, they can effortlessly create 3D, VR, and MR content. The platform leverages Suggestive AI and immersive technology, simplifying the content creation process and setting new industry standards.

The Mix3D.ai ecosystem consists of Mix3D.studio, Mix3D.streamer, and Mix3D.community, which collectively enable creators to build, distribute, and monetize their work. The initiative aims to reshape the landscape of immersive content, offering a supportive environment and flexible monetization strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

