Blue Origin's New Glenn Faces Launch Challenges

Blue Origin geared up for the debut flight of its New Glenn rocket Thursday morning, an event poised to escalate its competition with SpaceX in the satellite launch sector.

Standing thirty stories high, the rocket's reusable first stage, fueled by liquid oxygen and methane, awaited takeoff on Blue Origin's Cape Canaveral launchpad, aiming for a mission between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. ET.

However, just 20 minutes before opening the launch window, operations paused as the U.S. Space Force cautioned a 60% chance of weather causing a delay, holding back the inaugural launch amid cloudy skies.

