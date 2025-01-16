Left Menu

JLR and Tata Communications Boost Global Connectivity for Luxury Vehicles

JLR and Tata Communications have teamed up to enhance the connected vehicle ecosystem using the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform. This collaboration aims to provide JLR's software-defined vehicles with continuous connectivity and intelligent services globally. The initiative supports the rollout of new technologies, data exchange, and enhances vehicle performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:15 IST
JLR and Tata Communications Boost Global Connectivity for Luxury Vehicles
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@tata_comm)
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to redefine the future of luxury automobiles, JLR and Tata Communications have announced an expansion of their existing collaboration to enhance JLR's connected vehicle ecosystem. Utilizing the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, this partnership aims to provide continuous connectivity and intelligent services to JLR's next-generation vehicles.

This development will particularly benefit JLR's soon-to-be-launched medium-sized SUVs built on the Electric Modular Architecture. The technology will enable seamless transitions between mobile networks, ensuring uninterrupted access to personalized services. Moreover, faster and more secure data exchanges will support significant features like advanced driver assistance systems and regular software updates.

The collaboration is expected to considerably boost data generation and updates, as JLR's vehicles currently produce 2.5 terabytes of data daily, with over half a million electronic control units requiring updates monthly. The multiplication of connectivity capabilities will not only increase efficiency but also reduce maintenance costs for vehicle owners, promising a smarter and more cost-effective driving experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025