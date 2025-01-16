JLR and Tata Communications Boost Global Connectivity for Luxury Vehicles

In a move set to redefine the future of luxury automobiles, JLR and Tata Communications have announced an expansion of their existing collaboration to enhance JLR's connected vehicle ecosystem. Utilizing the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, this partnership aims to provide continuous connectivity and intelligent services to JLR's next-generation vehicles.

This development will particularly benefit JLR's soon-to-be-launched medium-sized SUVs built on the Electric Modular Architecture. The technology will enable seamless transitions between mobile networks, ensuring uninterrupted access to personalized services. Moreover, faster and more secure data exchanges will support significant features like advanced driver assistance systems and regular software updates.

The collaboration is expected to considerably boost data generation and updates, as JLR's vehicles currently produce 2.5 terabytes of data daily, with over half a million electronic control units requiring updates monthly. The multiplication of connectivity capabilities will not only increase efficiency but also reduce maintenance costs for vehicle owners, promising a smarter and more cost-effective driving experience.

