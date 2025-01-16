Left Menu

Klüber Lubrication: Empowering India's Automotive Future

Klüber Lubrication, a global specialty lubricants leader, is showcasing innovations at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative, it strengthens local production and supports India's economic growth. Advanced solutions enhance automotive performance, particularly in SUVs and EVs, promoting sustainability and reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:59 IST
Klüber Lubrication: Empowering India's Automotive Future
  • Country:
  • India

Klüber Lubrication, recognized globally for its specialty lubricants, is set to unveil its latest high-performance solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. With a strategic location in Hall 2 #N20, the company aims to highlight its advanced automotive component solutions that promise enhanced performance and reliability, addressing the industry's need for reduced downtime and improved efficiency. These innovations are instrumental in supporting a sustainable future for the automotive sector.

In support of the 'Make in India' campaign, Klüber Lubrication India focuses on strengthening local manufacturing capabilities. The company maintains top-notch global quality standards in its production processes while integrating state-of-the-art technologies to meet both local and international demands. CEO Hitendra Bhargava emphasizes that 'Make in India' is a guiding principle for the company, aiming for self-reliance and economic growth.

Further advancing its commitment to local manufacturing, Klüber Lubrication is investing ₹142 crore (€15.6 million) in its Mysore facility to boost production capacity and speed up product launches by 2027. This move not only aids in supporting India's automotive sector but also demonstrates the company's dedication to innovation and sustainability in developing superior lubricants for both conventional vehicles and EVs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025