Klüber Lubrication: Empowering India's Automotive Future

Klüber Lubrication, recognized globally for its specialty lubricants, is set to unveil its latest high-performance solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. With a strategic location in Hall 2 #N20, the company aims to highlight its advanced automotive component solutions that promise enhanced performance and reliability, addressing the industry's need for reduced downtime and improved efficiency. These innovations are instrumental in supporting a sustainable future for the automotive sector.

In support of the 'Make in India' campaign, Klüber Lubrication India focuses on strengthening local manufacturing capabilities. The company maintains top-notch global quality standards in its production processes while integrating state-of-the-art technologies to meet both local and international demands. CEO Hitendra Bhargava emphasizes that 'Make in India' is a guiding principle for the company, aiming for self-reliance and economic growth.

Further advancing its commitment to local manufacturing, Klüber Lubrication is investing ₹142 crore (€15.6 million) in its Mysore facility to boost production capacity and speed up product launches by 2027. This move not only aids in supporting India's automotive sector but also demonstrates the company's dedication to innovation and sustainability in developing superior lubricants for both conventional vehicles and EVs.

(With inputs from agencies.)