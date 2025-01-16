Punjab's Bold Move to Fortify Cyber Security with New SOC

The Punjab government is taking a significant step toward securing its digital infrastructure by establishing a Security Operations Centre (SOC). This initiative, announced during the 19th meeting of the Punjab State e-Governance Society chaired by Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, aims to safeguard the state's crucial IT assets.

With a projected cost of Rs 42.07 crore, the SOC will position Punjab as a leader in cyber security in northern India. Minister Arora highlighted the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, underscoring the urgent need for advanced security measures like the SOC.

In addition to discussing the SOC, Arora engaged deputy commissioners via video conference to review governance reforms. Punjab has significantly reduced service delivery pendency from 27% to 0.17%. The minister lauded efforts in Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Pathankot and emphasized more transparency and accountability in service delivery.

