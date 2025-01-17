Left Menu

China Launches PRSC-EO1: Strengthening Space Ties with Pakistan

China successfully launched the PRSC-EO1, a Pakistani satellite, from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The launch, utilizing a Long March-2D carrier rocket, also included Tianlu-1 and Lantan-1 satellites. This mission, the 556th of the Long March series, highlights the growing China-Pakistan alliance in space technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China made strides in its space collaboration with Pakistan by successfully launching the PRSC-EO1 satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Friday.

The satellite, blasting off at precisely 12:07 p.m. Beijing time, was carried into orbit by the Long March-2D carrier rocket. This mission, which also deployed the Tianlu-1 and Lantan-1 satellites, marks the 556th flight in the Long March series, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

The successful launch underscores the deepening of China-Pakistan space cooperation, expanding their partnership into new realms. This event follows China's 2018 initiative, which launched the PRSS-1 and PakTES-1A satellites for Pakistan, and last year's communication satellite mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

