China Launches PRSC-EO1: Strengthening Space Ties with Pakistan
China successfully launched the PRSC-EO1, a Pakistani satellite, from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The launch, utilizing a Long March-2D carrier rocket, also included Tianlu-1 and Lantan-1 satellites. This mission, the 556th of the Long March series, highlights the growing China-Pakistan alliance in space technology.
- Country:
- China
China made strides in its space collaboration with Pakistan by successfully launching the PRSC-EO1 satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Friday.
The satellite, blasting off at precisely 12:07 p.m. Beijing time, was carried into orbit by the Long March-2D carrier rocket. This mission, which also deployed the Tianlu-1 and Lantan-1 satellites, marks the 556th flight in the Long March series, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.
The successful launch underscores the deepening of China-Pakistan space cooperation, expanding their partnership into new realms. This event follows China's 2018 initiative, which launched the PRSS-1 and PakTES-1A satellites for Pakistan, and last year's communication satellite mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Investigation Launched into Alleged Assault on Virgin Australia Crew in Fiji
Fog Disrupts Train Services and Causes Fatalities Amid Air Quality Concerns in Pakistan
Madhya Pradesh Leaps Into the Digital Era with E-Office Launch
Fabtech Technologies Launches IPO to Fuel Cleanroom Innovations
Cricket Clash: India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Snub