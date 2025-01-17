Left Menu

Apple Overtaken in China: The Local Smartphone Surge

Apple lost its position as China's top smartphone seller in 2024, with Vivo and Huawei surpassing the tech giant due to a 17% decline in shipments. The lack of AI features in the latest iPhones has weakened Apple's competitiveness amidst growing domestic competition and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:50 IST
Apple Overtaken in China: The Local Smartphone Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In 2024, Apple was ousted as China's leading smartphone brand, as local competitors Vivo and Huawei overtook the tech giant. Data from research firm Canalys indicated a significant 17% drop in Apple's shipments in the region, marking its largest annual sales decline in China since 2016.

The full-year statistics highlighted Vivo's capture of a 17% market share, followed by Huawei at 16%, leaving Apple in third place with 15%. This underscores the mounting pressure on Apple from local manufacturers in one of its largest markets. Analysts have pointed to the absence of AI capabilities in recent iPhone models as a contributing factor.

Canalys analyst Toby Zhu described the year as among Apple's worst performances in China. Challenges include Huawei's robust flagship launches and the rise of foldable phones by domestic brands. Xiaomi, Vivo, and others have built consumer loyalty through tech innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025