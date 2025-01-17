Apple Overtaken in China: The Local Smartphone Surge

In 2024, Apple was ousted as China's leading smartphone brand, as local competitors Vivo and Huawei overtook the tech giant. Data from research firm Canalys indicated a significant 17% drop in Apple's shipments in the region, marking its largest annual sales decline in China since 2016.

The full-year statistics highlighted Vivo's capture of a 17% market share, followed by Huawei at 16%, leaving Apple in third place with 15%. This underscores the mounting pressure on Apple from local manufacturers in one of its largest markets. Analysts have pointed to the absence of AI capabilities in recent iPhone models as a contributing factor.

Canalys analyst Toby Zhu described the year as among Apple's worst performances in China. Challenges include Huawei's robust flagship launches and the rise of foldable phones by domestic brands. Xiaomi, Vivo, and others have built consumer loyalty through tech innovations.

